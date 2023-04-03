Aurora officer involved in fatal crash resigns

Aurora police initiated an internal affairs investigation and scheduled the officer for an interview April 26. He resigned effective April 25, the department said.

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police officer who hit and killed another driver while responding to a call in March has resigned, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. March 4 at the intersection of East Bates Avenue and South Chambers Road.

The officer, Eduardo Landeros, was responding to a burglary call when another driver pulled out in front of him and they collided, according to the Aurora Police Department. The other driver, 44-year-old Elias Anderson, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Security video from someone who lives near that intersection shows a police vehicle, without lights or sirens, pass by at what appears to be a high rate of speed. You can then hear the sound of a crash off-camera.

Landeros sustained serious injuries in the crash and was placed on injury leave, according to APD. Aurora police initiated an internal affairs investigation and scheduled Landeros for an interview on April 26.

He resigned effective April 25, according to the department. They said the internal affairs investigation is still ongoing.

The Colorado State Patrol said Thursday that their investigation into the crash is complete and they have referred charges to the district attorney's office. The DA's office said they would have an update soon on whether any charges would be filed.

