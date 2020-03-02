AURORA, Colo. — Police on Sunday evening responded to a possible explosive device that someone found in a dumpster elsewhere and transported back to their home in the 4700 block of Olathe Street, officials said.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) asked for assistance from Aurora Fire Rescue and the Arapahoe County Bomb Squad.

APD said the bomb squad retrieved the device and will process it to determine if it is actually active.

Aurora Fire Rescue will lead the investigation in conjunction with the bomb squad, APD said.

