Aurora PD partners with churches for food drive to rebuild community trust

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department teamed up with three churches to distribute food to families in need.

The effort was part of a nationwide Faith and Blue event prompting law enforcement agencies to serve and volunteer within their communities.

Aurora Police helped to set up three different sites where more than 600 families could receive free food, care packages and baby supplies if needed.

More than 30 volunteers came out, from Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church to Polton Elementary School.

"It could be me. I could be out on the street. It’s a blessing to be able to help anybody in need and just to show God’s spirit," said Deborah Ferguson, a volunteer with the church. "Hungry, homeless, anybody that is in need, we are here."

Sgt. Jason Moore and other officers from the Aurora Police Department also volunteered their time.

"Right now because of the pandemic, people know that some people have fallen on hard times," Moore said.

The goal is to get those people the supplies and food they need, while also demonstrating the positive impact can have in the community they serve.

"We are not only policing the community. We are part of the community," Moore said.

Moore said he was prompted to become a police officer after a DART officer came to his school to share more about what police do and how beneficial officers can be.

"We are human. We understand what people are going through. That we are doing this for a good cause, and we are just trying to better our community and we are not all bad guys. We are out here trying to make a difference," Moore said.

Pastor Jules E. Smith with Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church said the partnership is an opportunity for the church and the police department to accomplish more together.

"We wanted to be able to allow ourselves, as well as our police community, to demonstrate something that they are there to work with us, care for us, protect us and help us," said Smith, who hopes the police presence will have a positive impact on young people in the community.

"Our young people will have a chance to interact with them. So when they see a police officer, they will not fear. They see a friend," Smith said.

