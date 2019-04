AURORA, Colo. — A teenager reported missing Saturday has ended his life, according to the Aurora Police Department.

According to a Facebook post by the Aurora Police Department, the 16-year-old had last been seen in southeast Aurora at around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation put out a Developmentally Disabled Alert for the teen.

Aurora police tweeted just after 5 p.m. Saturday that the boy had ended his life.

9NEWS is no longer identifying him because he is a juvenile.