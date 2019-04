AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

According to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department, 54-year-old James Moore hasn't been seen since 4 a.m. Friday. He may need medication.

Moore is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds and bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray, white, and yellow jacket, jeans, white shoes, and a gold necklace.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.