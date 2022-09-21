Aurora names 3 finalists for police chief

As part of the selection process, the public can submit questions for the finalist and attend a public meet-and-greet next week.

AURORA, Colo. — Five months after the firing of Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, the city on Wednesday released the names of three finalists for the position.

The city hired California-based recruiting firm Public Sector Search & Consulting to conduct a national search for a new Aurora Police chief "with a focus on recruiting a diverse pool of applicants."

Scott C. Booth, police chief in Danville, Virginia. Previously he was deputy federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration and police chief at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. He also worked for 20 years at the Richmond, Va., Police Department. He has doctoral and master's degrees in criminal justice and served in the U.S. Army.

Scott M. Ebner, deputy superintendent of administration for New Jersey State Police, where he's worked for about 27 years. He also worked for the Cape Coral Police Department in Florida. He has a master's degree in human resources management and training and a bachelor's in criminal justice.

David Franklin, chief of staff of the Albuquerque Police Department. He previously was assistant police chief at the University of Texas at Arlington Police Department and worked for 25 years for the Texas Department of Public Safety. He has a master's degree focusing on homeland security issues and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The city will hold a three-day in-person selection process for the finalists starting Monday.

The finalists will meet with APD employees on Monday and with community members on Tuesday, and will interview with the mayor, City Council members and other city officials on Wednesday.

A public meet-and-greet with the finalists is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Aurora Municipal Center Lobby, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.

The city set up a form where anyone can submit a question to the finalists in English and in Spanish. Questions will be accepted from Wednesday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Submitted questions will be sorted into categories and compiled into a list to ask the finalists in taped interviews. The finalists won't get the community questions ahead of time.

Community members can also provide feedback after 4 p.m. Tuesday, when the interviews are over and published.

In April, the city manager fired former Police Chief Wilson, who said that she disagreed with the reasons given for her firing. She called her firing politically motivated, though she acknowledged that many of the reforms and other actions she put in place weren't popular.

Before Wilson was fired, the department was already reeling from several high-profile cases of alleged excessive force, most notably the death of Elijah McClain, which led to an agreement, or consent decree, that requires major reforms to the department's practices and policies.

After Wilson's departure, the city brought in interim Police Chief Dan Oates, who was previously the APD chief from 2005 to 2014.

The city manager will hire the new police chief with approval from the majority of the City Council.

During its candidate search, the consulting firm contacted the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, Police Executive Research Forum, Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, according to a news release.

