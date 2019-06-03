AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are on scene near the East Kentucky Avenue and South Buckley Road intersection due to a barricaded, armed person with an active felony warrant, according to a tweet from the department.

The incident is ongoing at the 900 block of South Ouray, where people may notice a heavy police presence, the tweet says.

Police are asking nearby residents to shelter-in-place, and said the loud noises people may hear are "NOT gunfire."

East Kentucky Avenue is shut down in both directions between South Buckley Road and South Norfolk Street.

9NEWS will update this story as more information comes available.

