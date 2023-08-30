Aurora police and courts launch online tool to search active warrants

Department officials are hoping to increase public transparency and accountability.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police and courts improved the public's ability to find out who's wanted on active warrants, or if there's one out for them.

Department officials are hoping to increase public transparency and accountability, according to a news release.

Aurora Municipal Court officially launched its online warrant search tool last week. The new program allows for Aurora residents to look up if they, or others, have an outstanding warrant without having to contact the local court or an official.

The tool, located on the City of Aurora website, only requires a name and date of birth. The tool then lists any active warrants.

The project was created and driven by Aurora Police Agent Virgil Majors, taking four years to complete. The idea started through his work with community relations.

