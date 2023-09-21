Aurora Police investigating homicide originally reported as suicide

A 911 caller reported finding a 51-year-old woman dead in a garage with apparent strangulation wounds, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department said Thursday that a suicide reported last week near South Sable Boulevard and East Mississippi Avenue has turned into a homicide investigation.

Aurora Police patrol officers responded to a report of a suicide at 8:50 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Dillon Way in the Sable Ridge neighborhood. The 911 caller reported finding a 51-year-old woman dead in a garage with apparent strangulation wounds, police said.

Officers thought the scene was suspicious and asked homicide detectives and the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office to respond, police said. The coroner performed an autopsy on Monday and ruled that the woman’s death was a homicide.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

