AURORA, Colo. — A man died after he was transported to a hospital with a stab wound Saturday night in Aurora, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department responded to the 2300 block of North Emporia Street, near East 25th Avenue and Dayton Street, after 9:30 p.m. Saturday and found a man with a stab wound, according to a press release.

The man died at a local hospital. Aurora police said they have identified a person of interest and that the incident appears to be isolated.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will identify the victim after next-of-kin have been notified.

Anyone who might have been a witness or has information about this case is asked to call Aurora police at 303-739-6117 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.