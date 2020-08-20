Aurora Police looking for runaway girl

Destiny is 12-years-old and ran away from her home in the 4700 block of South Pitkin Court Thursday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old who ran away from her home early Thursday morning.

Destiny is 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a tweet from APD. She ran away from her family's home in the 4700 block of South Pitkin Court in Aurora around 3:23 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a red t-shirt and black leggings.

Police say Destiny is considered at-risk due to her age.

Police ask if anyone sees her, please call 911.