Aurora police looking for missing 12-year-old

Police said Liam was picked up by his mother Friday and was not returned to his home.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to a tweet from APD, Liam was picked up by his mother Friday and has not been returned to his home.

He requires medication that he does not have.

APD said Liam's mother drives a blue 2010 Honda Fit with Colorado license plate BVV937.

Anyone with information that could help police find Liam is asked to call 911.