Aurora police are asking for the public's help finding 2 at-risk juveniles missing since Sunday morning.

Khing was last seen in the 1800 block of N. Billings St around 4 a.m. Khing may be with her friend, Esmeralda, who was last seen in the 700 block of N. Ursula St. Both are considered at-risk due to their age.

If you know their whereabouts or have any information, please call 911.

