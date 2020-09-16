Aurora Police officer suspended 40 hours for pulling gun on doctor entering his own property

The doctor involved told 9NEWS he believes the officer's actions were racially motivated.

AURORA, Colo — An Aurora Police officer has been suspended for 40 hours after video showed him pulling a gun on a doctor trying to park on his own property.

That's according to a letter Dr. P.J. Parmar said the Aurora Poice Department sent to him. The letter forwarded to 9NEWS says the officer was also ordered to receive additional training.

Parmar is the owner and founder of Mango House in Aurora, a shared space for refugees. Mango House currently spans two properties at 10180 E. Colfax Ave. and 1532 Galena St. On March 1, Parmar said he was trying to drop off Boy Scout gear at the latter address, but a police vehicle was blocking his way.

Parmar said he honked at the officer to move, but instead the officer approached him and held the doctor at gunpoint.

"He jumped out of his car," Parmar said. "Told me to get my bleeping hands in the air and was right at my door with his gun at my head."

Footage from the officer's body camera backs up Parmar's account. Though Parmar told the officer, only identified in the video as "Officer Henderson," he owns the property, Parmar is still questioned for proof.