'I’m about to break my neck': Video shows woman pinned to floorboard of Aurora patrol car

AURORA, Colo. — Video shown during a hearing Tuesday shows a restrained woman repeatedly begging for help while her head is pinned to the floorboard of a now-fired officer’s patrol car during a 21-minute ride.

“Please don’t let me die right here officer, officer please lift me up, this hurts,” the woman is heard saying while she’s in a hobbled position with her hands and legs restrained. She had been arrested for her role in a reported fight.

“I’m about to break my neck,” the woman goes on to say from an inverted position.

Levi Huffine, the officer involved, was fired for the August 2019 incident.

His body camera video was shown during a Civil Service Commission meeting where Huffine appealed the decision by Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who called what occurred “beyond humane decency.”

“That’s not what we’re hired to do,” Wilson said while testifying during Tuesday’s meeting. “We are not the judge, jury and executor, and we are not to treat people inhumanely, like they don’t matter, and he is lucky that she did not die in the backseat of the car, because he would be in an orange jumpsuit right now.”

Carrie Slinkard, the attorney representing Huffine, said her client has been made a scapegoat for larger issues within APD, which has recently made headlines for a series of incidents involving its officers.

“We would not be sitting here today if the Aurora Police Department and the chain of command had handled incidents like this properly from the beginning,” she said during her opening statements.

Slinkard alleged that Huffine was not breaking protocol when he “hobbled” the suspect, who he accused of attempting to escape his patrol car and trying to open the back door.

Wilson said that the escape allegations are moot, since the handles would not have opened from the inside anyway.

“It feels like he’s punishing her,” Wilson said.

During the video, the woman, whose charges were later dropped, is heard growing agitated at the officer before falling onto the floorboard.

“I can’t breathe,” the woman, who is Black, says repeatedly as she apologizes to the officer. He is not heard acknowledging her in the video.

“I’ve never felt so much racism in my life,” she says at one point.

Wilson acknowledged the woman’s complaints during her testimony.

“The most disturbing part of this is, as an African American female, that she denigrates herself to the point, asking for help, that she actually calls him ‘master,’” Wilson said. “That to me is disgusting.”

Wilson’s decision to fire Huffine overturned a previous recommendation from the department’s chief review board for a 180-hour suspension.

During her testimony, Wilson said this decision was in part because Huffine didn’t acknowledge that this incident was different from others involving agitated suspects.

“To me, he just treats everyone this way, and the crying, the panic, the position she was in, the fact that she was in pain and begging for help didn’t matter to him, she was just another drunk,” Wilson said.

Huffine’s attorney contradicted this, saying that he could not immediately see the position the woman was in while she was in his patrol car.

“My client, former officer Levi Huffine, did take quite a bit of care, substantial care, to take care of the … wellbeing of the prisoner who was in his care,” Slinkard said.

Wilson said Huffine could have received criminal charges had the woman suffered serious injuries or died.

“He’s lucky, and we’re all lucky, god bless this woman, that she didn’t die in the backseat of the car,” Wilson said.

The hearing is slated to continue Wednesday.