Aurora Police looking into photos of officers taken near spot where Elijah McClain struggled with police

The photographs were reported to Aurora Police Internal Affairs by another officer on Thursday.

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were under investigation by the department for photographs taken near the area where Elijah McClain struggled with police, according to a statement from Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

The statement, released late Monday night, says allegations against multiple officers were brought to the department's internal affairs division by another police officer on Thursday.

The officers under investigation were seen in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain was contacted by APD officers in August 2019.

McClain, 23, was taken off life support on Aug. 30, 2019, about a week after he went into cardiac arrest following the struggle with police.

Monday night's statement does not give any other detail about what was in the photographs or when they were taken.

Wilson said in the statement that the officers involved were placed "on administrative leave with pay in non-enforcement capacities" during the internal affairs investigation.

That investigation was completed Monday evening, Wilson said.

The results of the investigation, related photographs and names of the officers involved are expected to be released at some time in the future. It's not clear when that will be.

APD is also currently facing heavy criticism for its response during protests on Saturday over the death of McClain.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is calling a special meeting of the Aurora City Council on Tuesday to hear from and ask questions of APD about their tactics which included arresting two protestors and using pepper spray.