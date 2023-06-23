Aurora Police looking for parents of child found wandering alone

The child is currently being taken care of at the hospital.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are asking for help identifying the parents of a non-verbal child who was found wandering alone on Friday.

The boy was found in the 26000 block of East First Place on Friday afternoon, according to Aurora Police. They said the boy is around 4 to 6 years old and has long, dark hair. He was found wearing a grey Ninja Turtles shirt, pants and pink sandals.

The department said they don't know they boy's name or any other information about him because he appears to be non-verbal.

He is currently being cared for at a local hospital while police search for his family.

Anyone with information on the boy is asked to call 911 or 303-627-3100.

