Aurora announces police policy changes

Aurora Police held a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon to address the changes.

AURORA, Colo. — City officials and the interim chief of police held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss policy changes in the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, City Manager Jim Twombly and Interim Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson took questions from reporters.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a recent in-custody death in Aurora has garnered national attention.

Elijah McClain, 23, died on Aug. 24, 2019. This was three days after he suffered cardiac arrest after he was placed in what’s known as a carotid control hold by an officer and later given a sedative to calm him down. The Aurora Police Department (APD) cleared three officers involved in the incident.

Police first encountered McClain after someone called dispatch and said they spotted a suspicious person in a mask walking down Colfax.

McClain's family said he was walking to get an ice tea for his brother and would usually wear a face mask "when it's cold."

This weekend, when Denver Police announced changes to their policy that includes a ban on carotid compressions, Aurora Police said it was still part of their department’s policy, as a last resort.

This news conference comes the same day that Floyd was laid to rest, and just a few days after a crowd held a rally in Aurora remembering McClain.

It also comes the same day Colorado’s state legislature passed a police reform bill in response to the George Floyd protests that brought hundreds of supporters to downtown Denver for multiple days.

Senate Bill 217 — the Law Enforcement Integrity Act — would end the qualified immunity defense that generally protects government workers from being sued and bans the use of chokeholds.

It would also require local and state patrol officers to have body cameras by July 2023.