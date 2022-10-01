1 person dead, police officer injured after pursuit near Denver airport

Aurora Police said there's a large police presence at East 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road near the airport's Pikes Peak shuttle lot where the pursuit ended.

DENVER — A police pursuit and shooting that ended in a crash near the Denver International Airport (DIA) left an officer injured and one person dead, said police.

Aurora Police (APD) said an officer was involved in a pursuit with a suspect and shots were fired by police. The pursuit ended in a crash near East 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road.

APD said one suspect is dead and an officer was injured but expected to be OK after the pursuit. One other person in the car was taken into police custody.

The eastbound exit ramp from Peña to Gun Club Road near the cell phone lot is closed – along with southbound Gun Club Road closed at East 77th Avenue.

#APDAlert: Large police presence in the area of 75th/Gun Club. Shots were fired by the police following a pursuit/crash. 1 person deceased, another in custody. Officer injured during pursuit/crash, expected to be ok. @DenverPolice assisting. Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/ZIFvWDArdp — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 1, 2022

Because the shooting and pursuit happened in Denver, DPD said they will lead the investigation.

DIA closed the Pikes Peak shuttle lot because of police activity and directed travelers and parkers to use the economy lot.

Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot currently closed due to police activity near Gun Club Rd + 75th. Incoming parkers will be directed to Economy. String will be updated with more info when available. @DenverPolice — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) October 1, 2022

