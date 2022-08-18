Shelter-in-place ordered as Aurora and Denver police negotiate with fugitive

The Aurora Police's SWAT Team is responding to a home near 19th Avenue and Akron Street.

AURORA, Colo. — There is a large police presence near the Denver and Aurora city line as officers negotiate with a fugitive who is holed up in a house near East 19th Avenue and Akron Street.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for residents who live on Akron Street between East 19th Avenue and Montview Boulevard.

Aurora Police tweeted around 2 p.m. that they were working with Denver Police in getting the 38-year-old man to peacefully surrender.

The wanted man has two arrest warrants. One for escape from the Colorado Department of Corrections, and another for being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said. The fugitive's name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and we will be updating this article as information is released.

