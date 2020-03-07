WATCH LIVE: Protesters march in Aurora to call for justice for Elijah McClain

The march comes the same day the Aurora Police Department released a photo of officers mocking Elijah McClain's death near his memorial.

AURORA, Colo. — A group of activists organized a demonstration in Aurora Friday afternoon following the release of a photo that showed three officers smiling and doing a carotid hold near the memorial for Elijah McClain.

The protesters are at the site of McClain's struggle with police at Evergreen Avenue and Billings Street. Speakers with megaphones asked the crowd to chant "say his name: Elijah McClain!" and "time is up, APD."

Sky9 video showed the protesters marching down Billings to the Aurora Muncipal Center. The Aurora Police Department (APD) told drivers in the area to expect delays as they moved to East Colfax Avenue, stopping traffic.

"Please drive carefully and watch out for pedestrians," a tweet from the department read.

This latest protest comes a few days after peaceful demonstrations in Aurora ended with officers using pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Last weekend, violinists gathered for a vigil in honor of McClain, who used to play violin for cats at the shelter.

During last weekend’s demonstrations, protesters also marched onto Interstate 225, temporarily closing the busy highway.

Three people were taken into custody for violating lawful orders after warnings were given, APD said.

McClain, 23, was pronounced dead on Aug. 27, 2019 – a few days after he went into cardiac arrest following a struggle with APD officers, who contacted him after receiving a call of a suspicious person in the area.

McClain’s family said he was walking to get an iced tea for his brother and would usually wear a face mask when it got cold outside.

Officers used a carotid hold when restraining McClain, a practice that has since been banned in the City of Aurora. McClain was also given a sedative by Aurora Fire Rescue to calm him down.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said it would not file charges against the officers involved in the incident in February.

The case has now gotten renewed attention across the country following large protests in multiple cities decrying police brutality.

Colorado’s attorney general has been asked to conduct a review of the case, and could press charges.

Federal authorities are also weighing a civil rights investigation, and the attorney representing McClain’s family said she could file her own civil rights case.