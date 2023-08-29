Aurora City Council approves reserve police force

Candidates will have to go through six weeks of training and get state-certified. They'll report to APD's chief just like any other officer.

AURORA, Colo — Aurora City Council voted Monday night to bring back its reserve police force to help combat a shortage of officers.

They voted 8-2 to approve the ordinance. Current city employees, retired city employees, and people with at least five years of law enforcement experience, without disciplinary records, can be reserve officers.

Candidates will have to go through six weeks of training and get state-certified. The candidates will report to Aurora's Police Chief just like any other APD officer. It's not clear yet exactly how Aurora's program will work.

Aurora Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky proposed bringing the program back using unpaid officers due to the shortage of officers. Jurinksy said that the police department requested the return of the reserve officer program.

Aurora had a similar program nearly 20 years ago but got rid of the program back in 2005.

Reserve officers are armed. If they are POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certified, they are just like other paid officers and deputies. If they have reserve certification, their duties are limited and must be supervised by a POST-certified officer or deputy. There are currently 230 reserve officers throughout Colorado.

