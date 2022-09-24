1 person hurt after Aurora police fire weapons

The shooting happened at 3:30 p.m. in the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) says that there is a large police presence in the area of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.

According to APD, shots were fired by police and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., according to a police spokesperson.

Alameda is closed in both directions between South Galena Way and South Havana Street.

Details of the shooting have not been released, but police said there is no active threat.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

