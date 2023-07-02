Aurora Police investigating crash involving 2 adults, 3 children

One child was ejected from the vehicle, APD said in a tweet.

AURORA, Colo. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Aurora Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on East Hampden Avenue near Piccadilly Road. Aurora police said the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.

Two adults and three children were taken to the hospital, the Police Department said. It is unclear how old the children are.

Aurora Fire Rescue said four of the victims had life-threatening injuries, and one had non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the children involved in the crash is believed to not have been wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

All westbound lanes of traffic from Gun Club were expected to be closed for at least two hours as crews investigated the incident.

Police said the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

