AURORA, Colo. — A man died after he was transported to a hospital with a stab wound Saturday night in Aurora, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department responded to the 2300 block of North Emporia Street, near East 25th Avenue and Dayton Street, after 9:30 p.m. Saturday and found a man with a stab wound, according to a press release.

The Adams County Coroner's Office has since identified the victim as 32-year-old David Cochran.

Cochran died at a local hospital. His specific cause of death is still under investigation.

Eric Daniel, 28, has since been taken into custody for his alleged role in the incident. There's no word on what motivated the crime or if Daniel knew Cochran.

Anyone who might have been a witness or has information about this case is asked to call Aurora police at 303-739-6117 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

