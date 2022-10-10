Aurora takes steps to curb catalytic converter theft

An ordinance passed Monday says catalytic converter buyers must be licensed as a secondhand dealer and record the sale in the Leads Online database.

AURORA, Colo. — Buyers who purchase catalytic converters in the City of Aurora will be required to report those sales to an online database as city leaders make an effort to deter people from stealing the car parts.

A bill passed on Monday establishes catalytic converters valued at $30 or more as secondhand property under city code. The ordinance says buyers must be licensed as a secondhand dealer and record the sale in the Leads Online database. Leads online is a national reporting system for secondhand property often used by law enforcement.

Catalytic converters, which control a vehicle’s emissions, also contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. The bill sponsor Councilmember Curtis Gardner has said he wanted an enforceable way to deter catalytic converter thefts because they have been on the rise.

