Aurora swears in second interim police chief as search continues

Wearing the Aurora Police Department uniform, Art Acevedo officially took the helm of APD at a Monday evening swearing in ceremony.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora has sworn in its second interim chief of police as a search for the permanent chief remains underway.

Wearing the Aurora Police Department uniform, Art Acevedo officially took the helm of APD at a Monday evening swearing in ceremony. He succeeds the previous interim chief, Dan Oates, who played a hand in recruiting Acevedo to the position.

Acevedo has led a tumultuous and widely-followed career — from gaining national attention for walking alongside racial justice protesters and a reputation as a reform-friendly chief to being fired from his last post as Miami’s chief of police, prompting him to file a wrongful termination lawsuit. He went on to become a contributor for national news organizations, while also running a law enforcement consulting business. Acevedo and CNN ended his contributor agreement early so that he can step into Aurora’s interim role, he said on Twitter.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.