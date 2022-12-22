2 people shot inside tattoo shop in Aurora

No arrests have been made in the shooting as of Thursday afternoon.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for the suspects who shot two people inside a tattoo shop in Aurora on Wednesday night.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Harbour Lights Social Club, a tattoo shop located on East Mississippi Avenue just east of Interstate 225.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two victims who had been shot. A spokesperson for APD said the victims had injuries that weren't life-threatening. One victim was an employee at the tattoo shop and the other victim was inside the shop when they were shot, according to police.

The suspects who shot the two victims fled the scene before police arrived. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and gathering suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

