Teen dies from injuries after Christmas Eve crash

The crash happened near the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and South Abilene Street Saturday night.

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora on Christmas Eve, Aurora Police said Sunday morning.

The Aurora Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the crash near the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and South Abilene Street Saturday night.

According to a release, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a Mini Cooper was traveling northbound on South Abilene Street at high speed and an Acura SUV made a left turn from Jewell Avenue onto Abilene Street when the crash occurred at the intersection.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, an unidentified 16-year-old boy, was transported to the hospital where he died today. Police said an adult passenger in the Mini Cooper was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

The woman who was driving the Acura was evaluated for her injuries on scene.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The Aurora Police Department Traffic Investigation closed the intersection for several hours so they could collect evidence, photograph the scene, and take necessary measurements.

The investigation is ongoing and will determine what the speeds were prior to the crash and any other contributing factors.

If anyone has information about this accident and has not yet spoken to investigators, they are asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section. Tipsters may also anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

This is the 48th traffic related fatality of 2022.

