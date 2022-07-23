5K race inspires journey from 'tragedy to hope' 10 years after the Aurora theater shooting

“We want to be reflective of it and never forget, but at the same time we’re trying to move forward," said organizer Zack Golditch.

AURORA, Colo. — Ten years later, we're remembering the lives lost, the survivors, and the heroes involved in the Aurora theater shooting.

People impacted by that tragic day put on a 5K Saturday called "The Hero's Journey."

The starting line for the race was across from the theater where 12 lives were taken 10 years ago.

"We just knew with the memorial and the 10 year anniversary, we really wanted to support everyone that was involved that day," said Lisa Gaimara, who ran in the 5K.

Runners like Gaimara, born and raised in Aurora, already know the next five kilometers will be an emotional, but inspiring journey.

"It's amazing to see the community and everyone come together to do something like this today," she said.

It was Zack Golditch's idea to organize this 5K.

"This is the absolute most humbling moment of my entire life and I really can't thank you guys enough," he said. "Everyone's a hero in their own way and this is to commemorate and celebrate those people."

Zack is a survivor. He was just 17 years old when he called 911 for the first time ever, after being shot in the neck during the Aurora theater shooting.

"I wanted to get into the fire service because I always had a curiosity to see what that side would be like, being on the other side of the 911 phone call," he said.

Now, he's a first responder with South Metro Fire Rescue.

"When times get tough, there is light at the end of the tunnel. There is a finish line," said Golditch. "But then, once you reach that finish line, it doesn't just stop there. It moves on."

The finish line for this race was at the 7-20 Memorial's reflection garden. Race organizers said it symbolizes a journey from tragedy to hope.

"Along the way, you're going to meet encouragement," said Golditch. "You're going to meet support. You're going to meet a hero who might encourage you to finish this race."

He said this race is about everyday heroes.

"People don't get through those tough times alone and I think the people who are there for other people are the real heroes," said Golditch.