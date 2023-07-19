7/20 Memorial holding vigil 11 years after Aurora theater shooting

The 7/20 Memorial Foundation will host a memorial ceremony honoring the victims, survivors and heroes of the 2012 shooting.

AURORA, Colo. — The 7/20 Memorial Foundation will hold a midnight vigil to honor the victims, survivors and heroes of the Aurora theater shooting of July 20, 2012.

The annual vigil tradition of love, light and remembrance begins at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at the Aurora Water-wise Garden, southeast of the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy.

The community is invited to visit the garden space and memorial beginning Wednesday, where white crosses will be out for display after 4 p.m.

Details about the 7/20 Memorial Foundation Remembrance Vigil are available on the foundation’s Facebook and at 7-20Memorial.org.

On Saturday, the foundation will host its annual Reflection Garden on Tap fundraiser and 5K.

The 2nd annual The Hero’s Journey 5K Run/Walk, organized by Zack Golditch, begins at 8 a.m. Saturday.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a free community festival will have wellness booths dedicated to healing trauma and mental health, art and other non-profit organizations. Local breweries will offer beer tastings from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chalk artists will be drawing live in the memorial garden throughout the event, focusing on the theme of “Be the Light.”

"Ascentiate," the 7/20 Memorial, is located at the Aurora Water-wise Garden at the northwest the northwest corner of East Alameda and South Chambers Road.

The memorial outside of the Aurora Municipal Center isn’t just for the 13 people killed. It also isn’t just for the 70 people injured, or their countless friends and family members.

Ascentiate features 83 sculpted cranes, inspired by the 1,000 paper cranes sent to the Aurora community after the shooting dominated headlines across the world.

