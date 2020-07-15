7/20 Memorial Foundation plans Sunday vigil in Aurora

The 8th Annual Remembrance Vigil begins at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 19 at the 7/20 Memorial.

AURORA, Colo. — The 7/20 Foundation has invited the Colorado community to join with family members and survivors of 7/20/12 for a vigil on Sunday, July 19.

The general public is invited to attend the 8th annual Remembrance Vigil in person at the 7-20 Memorial or online, but virtual attendance is encouraged on the event's live stream.

The annual vigil tradition of love, light and remembrance begins at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Those who attend in person will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines in groups of less than 10 and spread six feet apart.

Candles will not be provided, but attendees can use their cell phone flashlights for the remembrance at the centerpiece of “Ascentiate," the 7/20 Memorial located near the northwest corner of East Alameda and South Chambers Road.

While this year's “Reflection Garden on Tap: Beer Fest and Chalk Art” fundraiser has been indefinitely postponed, the 7/20 Memorial Foundation will host chalk artists on Saturday, July 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 19 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Chalk artists will be creating tributes to the victims and survivors on the sidewalks surrounding the memorial.

The chalk art drawings will be on display till the rain washes them away.

Details about the 7/20 Memorial Foundation Remembrance Vigil will be available on the foundation’s Facebook page and at 7-20Memorial.org.

"Ascentiate," the 7/20 Memorial, is located at the Aurora Water Wise Garden at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy at the northwest the northwest corner of East Alameda and South Chambers Road.

The memorial outside of the Aurora Municipal Center isn’t just for the 13 people killed. It also isn’t just for the 70 people injured, or their countless friends and family members.

Ascentiate features 83 sculpted cranes, inspired by the 1,000 paper cranes sent to the Aurora community after the shooting dominated headlines across the world.