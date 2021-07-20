'We're all just family': Vigil honors victims, heroes of Aurora theater shooting

It's been nine years since 12 people were killed and dozens of others were injured inside an Aurora movie theater.

AURORA, Colo. — Early Tuesday morning dozens of people gathered together to mark nine years since a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Aurora movie theater killing 12 people and injuring dozens of others.

"It doesn't seem like nine years, it always seems like yesterday," said Heather Dearman, the CEO of the 7/20 Memorial Foundation.

The people killed on July 20, 2012, inside the Century 16 theater include:

Jon Blunk

AJ Boik

Jesse Childress

Gordon Cowden

Jessica Ghawi

John Larimer

Matt McQuinn

Micayla Medek

Veronica Moser-Sullivan

Alex Sullivan

Alex Teves

Rebecca Wingo

For years community members and family members have gathered during the overnight hours to honor the victims. It took place at midnight Tuesday morning which is when the shooting began nine years ago. The event ends with a police procession to honor the first responders who went above and beyond to saves lives.

"It just goes to show you how we're all just family," Dearman said. "We're just people who were all touched by the same event coming together."

There will be another event this weekend to celebrate the heroes and survivors of the shooting. It's set to take place on July 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the 7/20 Memorial.

All proceeds from Saturday's event will pay for memorial maintenance and allow the foundation to continue to fulfill its mission to advocate for the long-term healing of survivors and communities affected by mass tragedy.

