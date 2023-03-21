TikTok ban on Aurora devices proposed by city councilmember

A proposal striving to keep Aurora's networks out of reach from the controversial app is on the table and headed for formal council consideration.

AURORA, Colo. — Will the City of Aurora join the list of governments banning TikTok?

A proposal striving to keep the city's networks out of reach from the controversial app is on the table and headed for formal council consideration.

A resolution brought forward by Councilmember Dustin Zvonek at council’s Monday night study session would ban TikTok — as well as Douyin, WeChat, Weixin and any websites developed by ByteDance or Tencent Holdings — from being downloaded onto city devices. The ban would extend to both city-owned devices and personal devices used to access city networks.

Amid growing concern regarding potential cyber security threats posed by TikTok and its ties to the Chinese government, Zvonek said the city should not risk exposing its sensitive data to the app.

“This is a government that has a history of amassing large amounts of data on their own citizens,” Zvonek said, “and people around the world, including here in the United States.”

> Read the full story at the Denver Gazette.

