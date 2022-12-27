Effort underway to reach worker trapped in collapsed trench

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a report of a collapsed trench in the 17500 block of East Eastman Drive.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora firefighters were working to reach a worker in a collapsed trench Tuesday afternoon in the area of East Dartmouth Avenue and South Buckley Road.

Aurora Fire Rescue said its Technical Rescue Team responded at 1:30 p.m. to a report of a collapsed trench in the 17500 block of East Eastman Drive.

One worker was in the trench when it collapsed. Firefighters are working "quickly and methodically" to reach the person, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

South Metro Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team was also on scene to provide support, Aurora Fire said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

