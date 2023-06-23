2 people rescued from flood waters near DIA

Aurora Fire Rescue said two people were in an SUV that was caught in flood waters Friday afternoon.

AURORA, Colo. — Crews rescued three people who were in an SUV that got caught in rushing flood waters southeast of Denver International Airport Friday afternoon.

The rescue occurred on East 56th Avenue near Hudson Road, Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said. South Metro Fire Rescue and Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue crews were also on scene.

The SUV was caught in the flood waters of Boxelder Creek, according to AFR.

AFR said their crews coordinated with South Metro dive team members to communicate with the stranded people. At least one drone was launched to assess the best way to safely get the stranded people out.

Crews said there are six pipes below the road where the people are trapped that move the creek's water normally. Due to the flooding overtaking the road, crews worked to find a safe launch site so that rescue swimmers would not get sucked into the pipes.

The two people in the SUV were safely pulled from the waters after close to an hour of being stranded.

Officials warn people to not drive through flood waters. Eight to 10 inches of water can lift an average-sized car, CDOT said. Two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

In addition, water and mud can hide unknown hazards underneath the surface including rocks, tree branches and other debris. CDOT recommends waiting for water to subside before driving if the road is not visible.

