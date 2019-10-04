AURORA, Colo. — The principal at Aurora West College Prep has been placed on paid administrative leave following the arrest of a dean at that school last week, Aurora Public Schools said Tuesday night.

According to the district, Taya Tselolikhin was placed on leave Monday.

They said that decision was made in connection with the investigation of a dean, Tushar Rae, who was arrested last week.

Rae is accused of threatening his colleagues with a weapon, according to a letter that Aurora Public Schools sent to parents following the incident. Rae is currently the Dean of Instruction for 9th to 12th grade, the school’s website says.

Aurora Police Department said on Twitter that the school was on lockdown while officers investigated the "threat of armed party in area."

Aurora Public Schools did not give any additional details regarding why Tselolikhin is on leave.

Aurora West College Prep is located at 10100 East 13th Avenue in Aurora.

