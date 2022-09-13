Woman dies in Aurora crash Tuesday morning

The collision occurred just after 7 a.m. in the Aurora Hills neighborhood.

AURORA, Colo. — An 83-year-old woman was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Aurora. Aurora Police (APD) said she died later at the hospital.

The crash happened in the intersection of East Alaska Place and South Worchester Way just after 7 a.m., police said. That location is in the Aurora Hills neighborhood near Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy and Wheeling Park.

Police said their initial investigation shows that the woman was crossing East Alaska Place from the south side of the road. A Honda sedan was traveling east on Alaska and struck the woman, police said. The driver of the car stayed on scene, APD said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman killed after her family has been notified.

APD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash camera video of the crash to contact Aurora Police's traffic section.

This marks the city's 33rd traffic-related death in 2022, police said.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash, APD said.

