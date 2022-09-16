Aurora's musical motorcycle cop plays tribute to fallen officers

Officer Daniel Veith plays the bagpipes as a member of the Aurora Police Department's honor guard.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — The arrival of a motorcycle cop is usually marked by certain sights and sounds, like sirens and flashing lights. The arrival of Aurora Police Officer Daniel Veith is no exception.

But on certain specific occasions, Officer Veith brings with him a very different look and a very different sound.

That's because Officer Veith is one of the Aurora Police Department's two bagpipers and a member of the department's honor guard, with whom he performs at various events including police officer funerals and police academy graduations.

"I wouldn't know how to describe it. I guess I would just say it's a sobering moment, especially when there are friends and family of the fallen around," said Veith.

According to Veith, even though he grew up listening to his great uncle play the bagpipes, he only began playing himself about five years ago as a tribute to fallen friends from the military.

"I had some friends that didn't make it back from Iraq, so it was something I wanted to do to honor people who make the ultimate sacrifice," Veith said.

Unfailingly modest, Veith said he's very much an amateur bagpiper, though he's good enough to have played for the past few years at Police Week in Washington, D.C.

A 15 year-veteran of Aurora Police, Veith said he hopes to stay with the department for at least 20 more years, doing what he said he loves: keeping the streets safe and the music playing.

"I was just drawn to serve and be a part of something that was bigger than myself," Veith said. "Being a part of that is just a great honor and a privilege."