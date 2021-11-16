x
Aurora to honor retired firefighter after cancer battle

Lieutenant Darold E. “Bud” Hills retired in 2004 after after 31 years of service with Aurora Fire Rescue.

AURORA, Colo — A retired lieutenant with Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) who died over the weekend after fighting cancer and will be honored with a line of duty death, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

Lieutenant Darold E. “Bud” Hills' cancer was "presumptively associated" with his decades-long career as a firefighter, AFR said. He retired in 2004 after 31 years of service with AFR.

RELATED: New program to offer early cancer screening for firefighters

“We offer our collective condolences during this very difficult time,” said Fire Chief Fernando Gray, Sr. “His contributions were lasting, and his legacy continues on through many members including his son, AFR Deputy Chief Caine Hills.”

Credit: AFR
Darold Hills, who retired from Aurora Fire Rescue, will receive line of duty death honors after his cancer-related death.

All members of AFR will shroud their badges until a service or memorial and interment is complete. American flags flying at Aurora Fire Rescue Fire Stations have been brought to half-staff.

No service or memorial details are available at this time.

RELATED: Firefighters prioritize deep cleaning to prevent cancer

