BOULDER, Colo. — Authorities are looking for a Louisville woman that went missing in Boulder on Saturday.
The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group said in an email that it is assisting with the search for 24-year-old Alana Chen, whose family said left to go hiking at Chautauqua in Boulder on Saturday.
Chautauqua is a park near Baseline Road and 9th Street.
The group said they have started helping with cellphone forensics and will have rescuers set for ground search if deemed appropriate.
Through a Facebook post Monday, Chen's family said her vehicle was found, but authorities have yet to track Chen down.
According to Chen's family, who shared a missing person's flyer, she was last seen in Louisville wearing jeans, a jacket, hiking boots and a gray hat.
She drives a 1998 black Toyota Camry with a #CRX800 license plate.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS