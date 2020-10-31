Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Denver

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

DENVER — A woman died in Denver after being hit by a vehicle, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

According to DPD, the incident happened around 4:37 p.m. at 22nd and Curtis streets, on Friday. The driver stayed at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died, DPD said.

No other information has been released.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

HEADS UP: #Denver officers are investigating an auto/pedestrian crash at 22nd and Curtis. One adult female was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/XsNQooMD11 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 30, 2020

