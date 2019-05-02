AURORA, Colo. — A crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Tuesday morning closed a major intersection in Aurora.

According to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department, officers are investigating a crash at East Iliff Avenue and South Vaughn Way.

A pedestrian was hit in the accident.

There is no word on what type of injuries the pedestrian sustained in the crash. We also have no information on the identities of the driver or the person who was hit.

Westbound Iliff Avenue was closed for over an hour this morning during the investigation.

Aurora police have not said what caused the crash.

