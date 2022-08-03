Pedestrian dead after crash involving multiple vehicles, police say

Denver Police said they believe one of the drivers did not stay on the scene after hitting the man, but all of the other drivers involved stayed to speak to police.

DENVER — A man has died from a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 25 Wednesday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD said that officers believe the man was struck by multiple vehicles and said one car did not stay on the scene. All of the other drivers involved in the incident stayed at the scene near Downing Street.

Denver Police said the crash was reported at around 6:45 p.m. and expects northbound I-25 by Downing Street to be closed until 10 p.m.

It's not clear why the pedestrian was on the highway. Details about the incident have not been released.

Traffic in the area is being diverted while police investigate.

TRAFFIC: #DPD officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian on NB I-25 near Downing St. exit. One adult male was pronounced deceased. Traffic on I-25 in this area is being diverted. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted here #Denver pic.twitter.com/eGgBL6IyuM — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 4, 2022

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

