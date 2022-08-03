Pedestrian dead after crash involving multiple vehicles, police say

DENVER — A man has died from a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 25 Wednesday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.
DPD said that officers believe the man was struck by multiple vehicles and said one car did not stay on the scene. All of the other drivers involved in the incident stayed at the scene near Downing Street.
Denver Police said the crash was reported at around 6:45 p.m. and expects northbound I-25 by Downing Street to be closed until 10 p.m.
It's not clear why the pedestrian was on the highway. Details about the incident have not been released.
Traffic in the area is being diverted while police investigate.
This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.