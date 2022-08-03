x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pedestrian dead after crash involving multiple vehicles, police say

Denver Police said they believe one of the drivers did not stay on the scene after hitting the man, but all of the other drivers involved stayed to speak to police.

More Videos

DENVER — A man has died from a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 25 Wednesday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.  

DPD said that officers believe the man was struck by multiple vehicles and said one car did not stay on the scene. All of the other drivers involved in the incident stayed at the scene near Downing Street.  

Denver Police said the crash was reported at around 6:45 p.m. and expects northbound I-25 by Downing Street to be closed until 10 p.m.

It's not clear why the pedestrian was on the highway. Details about the incident have not been released.

Traffic in the area is being diverted while police investigate. 

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

RELATED: At least 3 people killed in hit-and-run crashes in 2 weeks

RELATED: Driver arrested after pedestrian hit, killed in Denver

RELATED: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run identified, police looking for driver

RELATED: Woman hit, killed in hit-and-run crash in Lakewood

RELATED: Man charged with murder in fatal crash with pedestrian on Broadway

 SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS  

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV. 

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features. 

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.  

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS. 

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV 

Paid Advertisement