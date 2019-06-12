No serious injuries have been reported after a crash involving a police officer and pedestrian in Denver Friday, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD.)

The officer was the driver, DPD said. Bannock Street has been closed at Speer Boulevard while authorities investigate the crash.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

