Crash in Denver leaves pedestrian dead

DPD said the crash happened at Race Street and East Colfax Avenue.

DENVER — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Denver Friday evening.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted at 7:30 p.m. that officers were investigating a crash with serious injuries involving a driver and a pedestrian at Race Street and East Colfax Avenue.

DPD later said the pedestrian had died at the scene of the crash.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

The westbound lanes of East Colfax Avenue are closed at Race Street while police investigate.

