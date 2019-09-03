PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency crews are working to reopen Castle Creek Road in Pitkin County after an avalanche there shut down the road Saturday morning.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Castle Creek Road was shut down at South Hayden Road early this morning at mile marker 4 in both directions because of a slide.

Officials have asked that the public make no attempts to cross the slide path as crews diligently worked to open the road for motorists into Saturday afternoon.

As of 11:30 a.m., one lane of Castle Creek Road was opened but only for fire, law and emergency services. The Sheriff's Office is working with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to assess the general risk to the public.

The road will remain closed for the foreseeable future until the avalanche threat is reduced, the Sheriff's Office said.

At 6:30 a.m., CAIC issued an Avalanche Warning for the Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa and North San Juan zones. CAIC blamed the heavy Friday snowfall on and harsh Saturday winds for creating such dangerous avalanche conditions.

RELATED | Avalanche closes road near Twin Lakes; Lake County issues travel advisory

There have been two more avalanches reported Saturday morning that are affecting traffic. An avalanche near Twin Lakes in Lake County has shut down U.S. 82 through there at mile marker 77 until further notice. No people were hurt and no property was damaged, according to emergency officials there. Only local traffic is being allowed through. That slide would have buried anything not six feet tall.

Another avalanche - this time in Hinsdale County - was also reported Saturday. Though this slide happened sometime Friday night, the slide happened along Colorado Highway 149 near Lake City. No people or property was damaged. This avalanche was 20 feet deep, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

MORE | A look at the deadliest avalanches in Colorado history

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS