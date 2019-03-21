ASPEN, Colo. — The Conundrum Creek Trailhead and parking lot near Aspen are temporarily closed due to an avalanche that U.S. Forest Service officials have called a “landscape-changing event.”

The slide is believed to have occurred sometime between the evening of March 8 and the morning of March 9. The aftermath left the trailhead and nearby parking lot buried in an estimated 15-30 feet of compacted snow and debris, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.

The avalanche prompted the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District to close the area until further notice. People are asked to avoid driving any vehicle into the parking lot area. Public parking on Conundrum Creek Road is also prohibited as there is no way to turn around on the road due to excessive debris and snowpack.

The closure could extend into the summer and fall seasons depending on snowmelt and the underlying damage and debris, the release says.

“We are anticipating debris and damage at the trailhead and parking area when the snow melts,” District Ranger Karen Schroyer said in the release. “The trees are virtually gone from the both sides of the drainage. We assume that hundreds, if not thousands of trees are buried under compacted snow and other debris. We are up against a big challenge this summer to restore vehicle access at the trailhead.”

Conundrum Creek Trail itself is still open, but since the trail is buried under large amounts of snow and debris, finding a route is expected to be difficult. The U.S. Forest Service says debris hazards from the avalanche exist up to Silver Dollar Pond, and beyond that, trail conditions are unknown.

“Likely there are areas that have slid that we don’t yet know about,” District Recreation Manager Shelly Grail said. “As the snow melts we will assess the damage. We expect that downed trees and debris will be a challenge on our trails and roads across the District. We will prioritize our work based on the areas of highest use, extent of damage, and employee capacity.”

The U.S Forest Service shared photos illustrating the drastic comparison of the Conundrum Creek Trailhead and parking area between last year (winter of 2018) and this year (early March of 2019).

The Conundrum Creek Trailhead near Aspen is buried in 15-30 feet of snow after an avalanche earlier this month.

Here's what the Conundrum Creek trailhead and parking lot looked like in the winter of 2018.

Conundrum Hot Springs and Conundrum Creek are some of the most heavily-trafficked and picturesque camping areas in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass forest region.

Problems such as unburied human waste, campsite hardening, erosion, illegal tree-cutting and campfires, dog waste (even though dogs aren't allowed there), and everything from trash to tents left behind have plagued the area for years.

A permit system aimed at reducing some of the impacts to the area was put in place last year. The permits, which cost $10 per campsite, are now required to camp there year-round.

