EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 70 is expected to be closed between Frisco and Vail until mid-morning after an avalanche covered all of the westbound lanes of the highway with snow early Thursday morning.

Colorado State Patrol was notified of the slide at mile marker 186 around 1:20 a.m. According to a tweet from CSP, a tow truck was caught in the avalanche. No injuries have been reported.

Avalanche crews are in the area and will begin mitigating avalanche hazards at daybreak, CSP said.

The alternate route around the closure is Highway 91, however, it is closed between Leadville and Copper Mountain due to a large natural gas leak. Summit Fire and EMS said the avalanche ruptured a natural gas pipeline near the Conoco Station in Copper Mountain.

On Sunday there were two avalanches along I-70 in the Officer's Gulch area, which is about 10 miles east of where the slide happened Thursday morning. The second slide on Sunday covered the lanes of the highway and swept vehicles out of the eastbound lanes and into the median.

On Tuesday, CDOT stopped traffic on I-70 to do allow for avalanche mitigation and a slide that the agency triggered came down and covered that highway with several feet of snow. A large section of the highway was closed in both directions for about 9 hours. US 40 was also closed on Tuesday for avalanche mitigation work.

