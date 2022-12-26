Snowboarder killed in avalanche on Berthoud Pass

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning backcountry goers to stay safe as the state enters a period of dangerous conditions.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A snowboarder triggered an avalanche on Berthoud Pass Monday and was caught and killed, according to posts by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded alongside Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue, Alpine Search and Rescue, East Grand Fire Department, Flight for Life and CAIC. The boarder was a 44-year-old man.

>> Video above: Avalanche beacon training park reopens in Frisco

According to the sheriff's office, the avalanche was on the west side of the pass near Winter Park.

CAIC said the fatal avalanche was near where another snowboarder triggered a separate avalanche at around the same time. No one was injured or killed in that avalanche.

The sheriff's office said four people were caught in the fatal avalanche and two were buried. Bystanders and family members were able to rescue one of the buried people, but the other didn't survive.

"This is a tragic reminder that you can trigger a dangerous avalanche on many wind-loaded slopes steeper than about 30 degrees. Our sincere condolences to all the friends and family of the deceased," CAIC wrote.

The center noted that conditions are similar across most of the Northern and Central Mountains and will continue to be dangerous into Tuesday and beyond.

Temperatures are warming up after a historic cold snap going into the holidays, and CAIC says a significant storm is starting that will last until at least Wednesday.

From Tuesday into Wednesday, Western portions of the Central Mountains will reach level 4, which is high avalanche danger. The center says this new, high-density snowfall will see the snowpack go past its tipping point, leading to what could be widespread natural avalanches.

This storm will be followed by another large snowfall this weekend, they say.

Despite the excitement fresh snow brings, CAIC says we're entering a period of high avalanche danger.

"Don’t let time off work, new equipment your backcountry partner bought you for the holidays, or the excitement of fresh powder turns lure you into dangerous avalanche terrain during an extended period of dangerous avalanche conditions," CAIC warned.

Since December 23, the center says there have been at least two other close calls with avalanches almost burying individuals after being triggered near Marble and on Berthoud Pass .

"With the threat of remotely triggering avalanches you not only need to be aware of overhead hazards for your own party, but you should be aware of other parties traveling near you. Strike up a conversation at the trailhead, share what conditions you are seeing out there, discuss your trip plan, and let's all enjoy safely recreating in these beautiful snow-covered mountains together," CAIC advised.